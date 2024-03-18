Coach Enrique seeks to secure titles as PSG compete in dual championships

On Sunday, Mbappe scored a hat-trick as PSG thrashed Montpellier to move 12 points in the French Ligue.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insists his side want to be crowned champions “as soon as possible” as they compete in the Champions League and Coupe de France.

Defeating Montpellier on Sunday, Enrique’s comments came before the match that was in favour of the PSG squad.

“We want to keep improving. It won’t be an easy game; it’s never easy away from home. We need to be focused,” Enrique told the PSG website ahead of the Montpellier game.

“It’s true that we’ve drawn three games in a row in the league, but I’m not worried because we’ve also been very good in the Coupe de France, in the Champions League, and at Monaco,” Enrique added.

On the pitch against Montpellier, Mbappe scored a hat-trick in his 200th Ligue 1 game for the club as they swept 6-2 against Montpellier.

The match moved PSG 12 points in the league as they prevailed at first above football club Brest.

On the other hand, PSG will face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which means coach Enrique will be playing against his old side, in which he captured several successes.

“I’m very happy. It’s a very special feeling for me,” Enrique said while playing against his old team.

“Paris and Barcelona are two teams that have played each other several times. We’ve been lucky because we’re returning to Spain, and we Spaniards love our country very much. I’m returning to the city where I spent a large part of my career, so that’s good news. We knew we were going to face a top team. We’ll have to show on the pitch that we deserve to go through,” he added.