Civil Defense contains fire in outer part of residential building in Doha without casualties

The building was safely evacuated as a precaution.

The Qatari Civil Defence safely contained a fire in the outer part of a residential building in Doha on Sunday without casualties.

Footage circulating among local social media showed the flames engulfing the outer part of a building in the Qatari capital, surrounded by Civil Defence vehicles working to extinguish the fire.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that it “contained a fire in the outer facade of a residential building” without any casualties, noting that “the place was evacuated as a precaution.”

However, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Social media users also praised the local Civil Defence for their prompt response to the incident and ensuring the safety of those who were in the building.

“Praise be to God. [The Civil Defence have] the best and most modern fire engines, the best training for firefighters. The towers are also equipped with insulators and the latest alarm and self-extinguishing devices,” one person said on X.

Another social media user on X echoed, saying, ”Thank you to the Ministry of Interior and Civil Defence personnel.”

Qatar has repeatedly ranked as the most peaceful and secure country in the Middle East and North Africa region by the Global Peace Index (GPI) while maintaining its position as one of the 20 safest countries on a global level.