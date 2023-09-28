Chat to Snoop Dogg? Meta to launch celebrity AI chatbots 

The generative AI-obsessed industry is betting big on social media platforms.

Meta is set to launch artificial intelligence chatbots that embody celebrities across its social media platforms, allowing users to talk to the world’s most recognised superstars.

Stars like rap icon Snoop Dogg, YouTube star MrBeast, media personality Kendall Jenner, and American football legend Tom Brady will all be featured in the latest AI rollout.

Unveiling the move at the company’s annual Connect conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he believes there’s a “huge need” for AI versions of celebrities for fans to interact with online.

‘This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you,” the billionaire tech tycoon said.

Zuckerberg said the chatbots will come online early next year and will initially only respond in text form.

“This isn’t just about answering queries, it’s about entertainment,” added Zuckerberg.

However, Zuckerberg said AI versions of celebrities could be “more of a ‘next year’ thing” due to brand safety concerns.

“Oh yeah, but in some ways, the technology doesn’t even exist yet to make it that trained,” said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg and Meta are not alone in their pursuits of channeling AI on their platforms, as Snapchat launched its own My AI chatbot to engage its young users.

There have also been reports that TikTok is also testing an in-app AI chatbot with Google, hoping to connect its AI tool Bart to its platforms – YouTube, Gmail, and even Google Docs.

Generative AI to is set to become a $1.3 trillion market by 2032, research by Bloomberg found.

“The generative AI market is poised to explode, growing to $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years from a market size of just $40 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI),” the report highlights.

Everything from supply chains, marketing, product making, research, food and beverage and more are domains in which AI will be consumed in.