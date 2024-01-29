Qatar Charity delivers new homes to Pakistan flood victims

Qatar Charity’s intervention in Pakistan is a vital contribution to the ongoing efforts to rebuild and support the flood-affected communities.

Qatar Charity (QC) has constructed 12 homes in Khairpur, Sindh province, providing much-needed shelter to families affected by the catastrophic 2022 floods in Pakistan.

This initiative came as Pakistan continues to grapple with the aftermath of a disaster that submerged a third of the country and resulted in significant loss of life and property.

The 2022 floods in Pakistan, caused by severe monsoon rains, were among the worst in the nation’s history, killing at least 1,739 people and affecting over 33 million.

The disaster, described as a “monsoon on steroids” by UN chief Antonio Guterres, left a trail of devastation, including damaged infrastructure and a severe shortage of safe drinking water.

More than 5.4 million people were forced to rely on contaminated water, escalating the risk of waterborne diseases and malnutrition, particularly among children​​​​.

The homes built by Qatar Charity include two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a courtyard, and a boundary wall, along with essential amenities like water sources, solar energy, and sanitation facilities.

These homes have transformed the lives of recipients who previously lived in tents.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to floods is exacerbated by factors such as climate change, inadequate infrastructure, and its geographical location.

The 2022 floods not only destroyed homes and infrastructure but also had far-reaching impacts on food security, healthcare, and education.

Over four million acres of crops were lost, and the destruction of irrigation systems and rural infrastructure posed severe threats to public health and national security​​.