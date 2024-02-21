Cementing diplomatic ties: Kuwait Amir concludes Qatar visit with joint statement

Sheikh Mishal Al Sabah’s first trip as leader of Kuwait follows a deep-rooted history of strong ties between the two Gulf states.



A joint Amiri statement has been published on the occasion of the Kuwaiti Amir’s first stately visit to Qatar as leader.



The Kuwaiti leader, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, arrived at Hamad International Airport’s Amiri Terminal on Tuesday and was met by his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



Sheikh Mishal visited Qatar because of the historical ties and strong fraternal relations between the two Gulf states, the statement said.

A session of official talks was held at the Amiri Diwan to discuss strategies to strengthen those close bilateral ties in all sectors.



The two recalled the pivotal role Kuwait’s former Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, played in strengthening Qatari-Kuwaiti ties.



Following his death on 16 December, in a statement by the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Tamim hailed Sheikh Nawaf as a wise leader.



He added that the late Amir worked tirelessly to, “strengthen the common Gulf bond, dedication to espousing the pivotal causes of the Arab and Islamic nation, and supporting security, stability and peace in the region and the world”.

Growth of trade relations

In the joint statement, the two Amirs praised the healthy trade relations and bilateral investments between Qatar and Kuwait.



On Monday, the chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, noted that bilateral trade had grown exponentially in the last three years. Since 2020, the volume of inter-trade between the two countries has grown by 88% and reached QAR 7.79 billion (approx. $2.1 billion).



The shipping line from Qatar’s Hamad Port which links to Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port ensures the smooth and regular flow of goods and services to and fro the two Gulf states.



For the nation’s two leaders, the future horizons for economic cooperation and partnership must continuously expand to see the economic development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and Kuwait Vision 2035 to fruition.



In 2002, the Qatar-Kuwait Joint Supreme Committee was established. The forum provides a platform to promote inter and increase the pace of economic cooperation.

Concern for Gaza

Sheikh Tamim and Sheikh Mishal also expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crises in the besieged Gaza Strip.



The joint statement abhorred Israel’s indiscriminate war, which has, “claimed thousands of defenseless civilians, including children, women and the elderly, and destroyed vital facilities, places of worship and infrastructure”.



The Gaza Ministry of Health reports that since October 7, Israel’s indiscriminate attacks have killed at least 29,195 Palestinians – mostly women and children, and more than 69,170 people were injured.



Medics on the frontline are battling the immense strain of the humanitarian crises, facing critical shortages of blood products, medicines and clean water – among other necessities which have been embargoed by the occupier.

Both leaders called upon the international community to support and uphold the human rights of Palestine’s innocent as the aggressor shows no let up in its hostilities.



They also reminded the leaders of the world that the protection of civilian rights during combat is enshrined in international humanitarian law. Yet, Israel continues to obliterate the enclave’s homes, places of worship, hospitals and educational facilities – among other soft targets, with impunity.



Sheikh Tamim and Sheikh Mishal stressed the need for a solution to decades of fighting – such that the Palestinian people’s rights are upheld, including the right to independent statehood.

Farewell for Kuwaiti Amir

At the end of Sheikh Mishal’s state visit to Doha, Qatar’s Amir led the farewell sendoff of his Kuwait counterpart and their delegation at the Hamad International Airport’s Amiri Terminal.



Before departing from Doha on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim, the Personal Representative of the Amir, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani personally bid Kuwait’s Amir farewell.



The Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani and the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were also present during the farewell.



Qatar’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Qatar, Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi, were also in attendance.