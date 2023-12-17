Amir of Kuwait’s death: Three days of mourning, flags lowered at half-mast in Qatar

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has declared three days of mourning following the death of Kuwaiti Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.



The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, has died aged 86 on Saturday. His final rites were performed on Sunday.



In a communique published on Saturday by the Kuwaiti News Agency, Kuwait’s Amiri Diwan mourns, with the people of Kuwait and fellow Arab and Muslim nations, Sheikh Nawaf’s demise after his three-year reign.



In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Bader Al Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University, said that despite having Kuwait’s third shortest reign, his era was still notable.



“He has led the largest reconciliation in modern Kuwaiti history with a series of amnesties, release of prisoners and citizenships. He has also opened up to the opposition and opened the parliament again to all voices,” Al Saif said.



On Saturday, Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of condolence to the late Sheikh Nawaf’s successor, Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, according to a Qatar News Agency bulletin.



In an Amiri Diwan statement published on Saturday by QNA, Sheikh Tamim said that the Arab and Islamic world has lost “a wise leader whose policy was characterised by loyalty to his homeland and its people, keenness to strengthen the common Gulf bond, dedication to espousing the pivotal causes of the Arab and Islamic nation, and supporting security, stability and peace in the region and the world”.



The Amiri Diwan also announced via X on Sunday that Sheikh Tamim will be travelling to Kuwait to personally offer his condolences.

سمو الأمير المفدى يتوجه إلى دولة الكويت الشقيقة لتقديم واجب العزاء في وفاة صاحب السمو الشيخ نواف الأحمد الجابر الصباح. https://t.co/PELglWH72u — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) December 17, 2023

QNA also reported that the Amir has declared three days of mourning in the state of Qatar and for flags to be lowered at half-mast.

The Deputy Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also expressed their condolences to Sheikh Meshaal on Saturday, QNA reported.

Fellow Gulf Cooperation Council countries have expressed their condolences over the Amir’s death. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Press Agency reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered for absentee prayers to be performed on Sunday in Makkah’s Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.