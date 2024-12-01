Celestyal Journey makes grand debut at Doha Port

Homeporting from Doha, Celestyal Journey offers cruise passengers a seven-day itinerary across the Arabian Gulf

Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar welcomed the ‘Celestyal Journey’ cruise ship in a ceremony on Saturday.

Having arrived on 28 November, the vessel begins its maiden tour of the Arabian Gulf, as part of a season expected to include 95 cruise calls, with 33 turnaround calls, 11 homeporting operations, and five first-time visits.

Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar hosted a welcome ceremony to celebrate the ship’s arrival, featuring a traditional Ardah performance and showcasing local crafts and souvenirs to highlight Qatar’s cultural heritage.

Key attendees included Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, and Abdulrahman Saad Al Baker, Manager of Doha Port, alongside media representatives.

Al Jaber described the ship’s arrival as “a significant milestone” in Qatar’s collaboration with Celestyal.

“Homeporting from Doha, this partnership highlights Qatar’s appeal as a gateway to unique cultural and travel experiences. Together with Mwani Qatar, we aim to provide seamless operations and an enriching guest experience reflective of Qatar’s world-class hospitality,” he said in a statement.

Doha Port Manager Abdulrahman Al Baker praised the port’s selection as the homeport for the Celestyal Journey over the next three seasons, noting its alignment with Qatar’s sustainable tourism goals and efforts to bolster the national economy.

He emphasised the confidence placed in Qatar’s maritime infrastructure and its position as a regional hub for marine tourism.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, expressed excitement about the company’s first Arabian Gulf season.

“Our themed cruises and Desert Days itinerary promise an array of authentic experiences. Whether guests are new to the region or returning, there is something unique for everyone,” he said.

With capacity for 1,260 passengers and a crew of 630, the Celestyal Journey features 14 decks, seven restaurants, fitness and wellness facilities, three swimming pools, a theatre, and a kids’ club.

Seven-night itineraries start at QAR 4,480 for two adults, offering premium accommodations and a blend of luxury and exploration.

As the cruise season unfolds, other ships, including Costa Smeralda and MSC Euribia, are set to bring thousands of visitors to Qatar, contributing to the country’s growing reputation as a leading cruise destination.