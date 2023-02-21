Cedar forest to be planted in honour of Lebanese cyclist killed in Qatar car accident

News of the tragic accident took over social media, as both the deceased were known and loved in Qatar’s diverse fitness community.

The friends and family of Lebanese cyclist Deeb Akkawi, who was killed in a road accident in Doha, are planting a cedar forest in his memory.

The community in Qatar and Lebanon have pledged to plant a number of trees, as per a document that has been making the rounds on social media and WhatsApp.

So far, the document has gathered more than 60 contributions to plant the cedar tree, which has a sentimental value to Lebanese and serves as Lebanon’s national emblem.

According to a post, shared by Francoise Nehme on Instagram, the forest would be planted in Ehmej Forest, which is Akkawi’s favourite place. The project is also in collaboration with the Lebanese Reforestation Initiative (LRI) while is collecting $22 from each contributor.

LRI will then prepare the seedlings, soil and help with the plantation.

“They will take charge of maintaining and irrigating the trees for the duration of three years until our trees are fully self-sufficient,” the post said, noting that at least 137 trees have been donated.

“He touched many, lived life to the fullest and He might be gone but his name, legacy and memory will live with us forever,” Nehme added.

Akkawi and cyclist Lama Al-Mohtasib were both killed in a brutal car accident last week while riding along the Al Khor Coastal Road. Both cyclists are from the Qatar Cycling Federation (QCF).

Sources close to the deceased told Doha News at the time that the driver who killed them was allegedly texting and driving.

Some gyms held moments of silence to pray for Akkawi and Al-Mohtasib after classes.

Al-Mohtasib, who was in her late 20’s, was a triathlete known for her infectious smile.

At the time, Safetti Qatar’s rider team released the following statement:

“Yesterday was one of those dark days for all of us. It hurts when someone we know becomes a memory. It breaks our hearts when people we know are taken so unexpectedly. No one deserves to be taken young.”