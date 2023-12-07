Carlos Queiroz sacked as Qatar national team coach one month before AFC Asian tournament 

In February, Qatar appointed Queiroz as head coach following Qatar’s early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar sacked their men’s national team head coach, Carlos Queiroz, less than a year into his tenure and a month ahead of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The Qatar Football Association made the announcement on Wednesday, stating they parted ways “amicably by mutual agreement” with the Portuguese coach.

“The QFA expresses its sincere gratitude to coach Queiroz for his unwavering dedication, leadership, and contributions during his tenure as the head coach of the national team. We wish him success in his future endeavours,” the QFA statement said.

In his short campaign as coach, Queiroz managed 11 matches, winning four, drawing three, and losing four with the Qatari team.

In July of this year, after suffering a 4-0 loss against Panama in the quarter-finals at the Gold Cup, the Qatar national team dropped to 58th in FIFA ranking.

Despite high expectations ahead of the tournament, Qatar’s team only managed one goal in the match.

Al Wakrah coach Marquez Lopez will now replace Queiroz as head coach of Qatar, who will see the team through the AFC Asian Cup scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024, in Doha.

“The QFA expresses gratitude and appreciation to Al-Wakrah Sports Club for their cooperation and consent in facilitating Coach Marquez Lopez’s appointment as the national team head coach for the upcoming period,” the QFA said.

Lopez began his coaching career in 1997 as a Spanish team FC Martinenc manager. In 2012, Lopez coaching career began a spell at the Aspire Academy in Doha that would lead to his return in 2018, where he started to coach Qatar’s Al-Wakrah SC.

Qatar had hired the now departed Queiroz in February as a replacement for Spaniard Felix Sanchez, who led the national team to their first Asian Cup triumph in 2019.

Despite holding his position since 2017, Sanchez would bow out as coach after an early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 – its first appearance at the tournament as host nation.

Qatar lost all three matches, playing against Ecuador, Senegal, and Netherlands. The team became the first host nation to become the first team to exit the tournament.

Queiroz previously led the Iran National Team to three consecutive World Cups.

Despite performing adequately, Queiroz resigned after Iran’s exit at the World Cup, leaving him as the longest-serving manager in the history of the Iran national team.

Also serving roles as Real Madrid and Manchester United assistant coach, Queiroz was expected to be positioned as Qatar coach until the 2026 World Cup.