Cairo court: Man admits to killing three Egyptians in Qatar

A man who killed three Egyptians in Doha in April has reportedly admitted to the crime before a court in Cairo on Wednesday, in the first such development in the case that has gripped both nations.

According to a Al Masry Al Youm report citing the court session, the man confessed to killing the two brothers and their friend, identified as Ali Shabaan and siblings Abdelsalam and Jom’a Mahrous, after a failed drug and robbery operation.

“I used to see them put their money in a safe inside the house…I decided to drug them, rob them and run away,” the killer told Cairo’s Public Prosecution Office, as quoted by Al Masry Al Youm.

Relatives of the victims at the time said the three Egyptian men were stabbed to death in their home by the man. He had reportedly travelled to Qatar for the World Cup last year but decided to stay to look for a job.

During the court hearing, the man confirmed how his victims befriended him and offered to host him in their home as he looked for unemployment. However, after months of failing to secure a job, they suggested he return home.

According to the latest Egyptian report, the culprit was immediately arrested upon his arrival at Cairo’s airport after fleeing Doha following the killing. The report said the arrest came following coordination between the Interpol and Egyptian authorities.

He said he bought “a hypnotic drug” which he placed in the drink of the two brothers. However, the victims woke up moments later to find him attempting to steal their belongings.

“They were dizzy and unable to move, so I managed to beat and slaughter them…Then I found their friend who entered and saw them dead, so he tried to hit me, but I stabbed him with a knife,” the criminal added, as quoted by the report.

The culprit’s admission appeared to match earlier social media claims, though the previous information shared stated that he had met one of the three victims on a flight to Doha.

Prior to the incident, the men had reportedly purchased a flight for the man to return to Egypt. Reports at the time said the booking helped police track down the murderer and arrest him in Cairo. However, no official confirmation has been publicised by either Qatar or Egypt.

Funeral prayers for the three victims were held at Meisameer cemetery in Doha before their bodies were sent home to Egypt, the relatives said at the time.

Doha News contacted authorities in Qatar for a comment on the matter at the time but was unable to obtain further information or a confirmation of the incident. Egyptian authorities have not commented on the reported incident.

Such crimes are rare in Qatar, which is regularly ranked one of the safest countries in the world.

Last year, Doha was ranked the second safest city globally after Abu Dhabi, according to Numbeo’s “Crime Index by City 2022” report, which covered a total of 459 cities across the world.