Breaking free from media restrictions: Al Jazeera launches AJ360 platform

Al Jazeera has launched its new digital platform AJ360 on Sunday, marking a new milestone for the Qatar-based network that would reach a wider global audience.

The platform serves as a blend of news, entertainment and in-depth informative productions into various global issues.

Established under the slogan “no restrictions”, AJ360 also offers more than 20 exclusive films and shows on demand without charge, overcoming content restrictions that Al Jazeera would often face on social media platforms.

Speaking to Doha News on Thursday, renowned Palestinian journalist Muna Hawwa said AJ360 is a chance to “break free” from typical social media platforms.

Her comments came during a press conference held at Al Jazeera’s headquarters for the platform’s launch, which saw a large turnout of journalists, media personalities and Arab social media figures.

“We’re talking about breaking free from platforms that restrict Al Jazeera’s content. We’re talking about an independent platform that is able to provide a home for Al Jazeera’s content[…] without being subjected to shadow-banning,” she said.

Some of the most important productions include an investigative documentary “Al-Shifa Hospital: The Crimes They Tried to Bury”, which exposed the atrocities committed by the Israeli army at the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital earlier this year.

The film also faced restrictions on YouTube under a wider pattern of restricting Palestine-related content on social media.

For those seeking a break from hard news, AJ360 offers a variety of light-hearted content, including features on architecture, art and heritage, travel, and Islamic values.

A highly-anticipated AJ360 cultural production includes an exclusive sit-down with Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, the sister of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, that is scheduled to go out on Friday.

The interview, conducted by Al Jazeera’s Ola Al Fares, will offer viewers the chance to get to know Shiekha Al Mayassa on a personal level and get a behind the scenes look at her mission in transforming Qatar’s cultural and arts scene.

AJ360 is accessible online through web browsers as well as on iOS and Android devices. Viewers can also access the platform on Apple TV, with plans to extend its availability on Android TV.

Al Jazeera’s legacy

Since its founding in 1996, Al Jazeera has established itself as a trusted global news source, renowned for its impartial coverage of the 2003 Iraq war, the decades-long Israeli occupation, and the 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Under the slogan “the opinion and the other view”, Al Jazeera has maintained its position in the global media industry, with its journalists risking their lives to provide coverage on the ground from some of the most dangerous conflict zones.

AJ360 is an expansion of Al Jazeera’s legacy and falls under the network’s continuously developing content to meet the changing needs of the audience, especially in the digital world.

“I think AJ360 is the moment every Arab will look at this major institution with great regard, considering that it’s the leading [news] platform as it will preserve its memory with its upcoming programmes,” Hawwa explained, whose own show on the platform tackles the effect that architecture has on people.

AJ360 caters to the demands of younger audiences by offering a diverse range of informative content in their native languages. It also tackles complex topics through engaging and entertaining productions to keep viewers both informed and entertained.

Speaking to Doha News at the AJ360 press conference, Egyptian digital storyteller Farah ElKordy said the platform comes at a critical time for Generation Z as they consume more content from mainstream media.

“Right now, Generation Z is all about international news, like BBC and CNN. So, I’m happy that we’re having a platform that we can follow up with Arabic news and Arabic content,” she said.

TikTok creator Abir El Saghir echoed, voicing her excitement over AJ360’s launch.

“I’m so happy to be at the Al Jazeera channel and to participate in the launch of their new platform…I’ve religiously watched Al Jazeera since the beginning of the [Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip] at all times to stay updated with the news,” Saghir said. “The Al Jazeera channel is a source of pride.”