Breaking barriers: Qatar’s Al Mansouri set to be first Arab competing in World Yo-Yo Championship

The young player is set to participate in the World Professional Yo-Yo Championship in Osaka, Japan.

Qatar’s Hamad Al Mansouri is poised to shatter barriers as the first Arab athlete to compete in the World Professional Yo-Yo Championship 2023.

Set in Osaka, Japan, a hub for yo-yo enthusiasts, this competition is gearing up to be a compelling display of the sport’s evolution over time.

His story began with a spark of inspiration. “I started playing yoyo after watching the televised yoyo show as a child,” Al Mansouri told Doha News, referencing the televised yoyo show ‘Blazing Teens by Auldey.’

Captivated by the gravity-defying moves and intricate tricks, he recalled, “I figured I could become a professional player myself.”

By the tender age of seven, Hamad had not only mastered tricks but began inventing his own.

The journey to him was not merely about mastering the art, but about breaking barriers too.

Now, he prepares to fly to Japan to represent the Arab region on a prestigious platform.

“[It] is a feeling I always thought was unachievable because of how the high level of honour it is related to, but today I have to be the person taking the lead and I am feeling privileged to have this responsibility,” he said.

A growing sport

The resurgence and growth of the yo-yo as a sport represents more than just the mastery of a childhood toy; but also underscores the evolution of niche hobbies into respected disciplines.

For years now, the global community has been launching yo-yo competitions and events to highlight its universal appeal, emphasising the ability of unique sports in bridging between cultures, fostering camaraderie and challenging conventional definitions of athleticism and talent.

Historically, the yo-yo-ing world has seen dominance from the Far East and West.

However, Al Mansouri’s entry is set to herald a new era, opening doors for aspiring Arab and Middle Eastern players to also embark on the global arena.

With the world becoming a global village, trends spread like wildfire, and the young Qatari believes that the yo-yo is on the brink of a resurgence.

“I believe the yo-yo will grow everywhere in the world as a trend again and in a more good way. All those younger generations are able to catch up with the current level and I expect a set of top Arab pro-level yo-yo players who will emerge from all Arab nations.”

Drawing motivation from pioneering players from niche yo-yo communities, he aspires to pave the way for fellow Arab yo-yo athletes.

His conviction in Qatar’s role in this revival is also unshakeable.

“I also strongly believe that Qatar will take the lead and will be the capital of the yo-yo in the Middle East. The main reason I believe so is because yo-yo as a sport and community is still in a developing state, and so Qatar can take the chance to become a leader in it with the current entrepreneurship and resources available,” he said.

As the Arab world makes its grand debut on the international yo-yo stage through Hamad Al Mansouri, followers can stay updated on his journey through his Instagram handle @wav6.