Brazilian Ivan Rodrigues leaves Al Ahli for Al Rayyan SC

Since the start of his career in 2009, the footballer has jumped around several of Qatar’s sports club

Al Rayyan has announced they have signed goalkeeper Ivan Rodrigues to the end of the season on loan from Al Ahli club.

Rodrigues is expected to better Al Rayyan defensively as it currently sits at the bottom of the Qatar Stars League leaderboard ahead of the season’s kick off in the New Year.

Brazilian-born Rodrigues has bounced around Qatar clubs since his appearance in 2009 with Al Shamal.

Binding the start of his career with the multi-sports club, Rodrigues left Al Shamal to join Al Jaish Club for four seasons, leaving in 2015.

The 33-year-old footballer signed for Al Duhail Club for a lone season before playing for Al Markhiya in 2017.

He then joined Al Ahli in 2018, before going on loan to Al Sadd for a short stint to mark his sixth club in the country.

2023 Season

Al Rayyan’s season will resume on the January 5 against Al-Sailiya, which currently occupies the 11th position.

The leaders of the QSL are Al Arabi with 16 points, a point ahead of Al Wakrah.

Qatar’s Al-Arabi notably signed Rafinha Alcantara from Paris Saint Germain last year, who has made 39 appearances for the Parisians.

Al-Arabi has had a successful season since Alcantara merged with the club and have had the additional asset of Syrian striker Omar Al Somah.

Al Somah was signed on loan for a one-season contract at the Al Arabi club in August and made an instant difference.

The striker made two goals against a match between Al Sailiya, which ultimately ended 5-1.

Al Arabi will begin its season on the January 5 against Al Ahli.