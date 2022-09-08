Blue Salon thanks supporters after ‘malicious’ false accusations

The allegations against Blue Salon first appeared when word spread that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had taken legal action against a store in Al-Sadd for selling counterfeit products.

Blue Salon has issued a statement to thank all those who stood behind the enterprise after it faced a defamation campaign online due to an incorrect news report that named it as the Al-Sadd shop shut down by authorities for selling counterfeit products.

#الصالون_الأزرق ينفي خبر الاشاعات وسيتم اتخاذ الاجراءات القانونية ضد كل من يزج باسم الصالون في هذا الخبر ( بسكم اشاعات ) pic.twitter.com/OElhnxTGhF — سيچَار ♕ | ‏🅒︎🅘︎🅖︎🅐︎🅡︎ (@cigar_80) September 3, 2022 Translation: Blue Salon denies the rumours, and will be taking action against anyone who further spreads them.

“This is a thank you message, and appreciation from Blue Salon management and Abu Issa Holding Group to our valued customers, friends, social media content creators, and those who took the initiative and confronted the malicious rumours that were spread by one of the social media creators, taking advantage of the freedom of expression that is available in the State of Qatar,” the statement reads.

The accusations first surfaced after news broke out about the Ministry of Commerce and Industry taking action against a store in Al-Sadd for displaying and selling fake leather items and bags with foreign brand names.

A local news outlet named Blue Salon as the aforementioned store, however the company quickly mobilised to clear its name, garnering support from social media users around the country.

Blue Salon said it will be taking necessary legal action against the media outlet.

Selling counterfeit goods as a breach of Article No. (6) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection. The penalties for breaking Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection range from administrative closure to monetary fines between 3,000 and QR1 million.

A violation was issued against the shop as a result of the campaign, and the appropriate legal action was taken against the offenders.

This comes as a part of efforts to keep an eye on the markets and business operations taking place throughout Qatar.

This includes regulating prices, prevent abuse as well as identifying products that are fabricated, counterfeit, or do not adhere to accepted standards.