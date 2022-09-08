Seven Qatari firms listed on Forbes ‘Top 100 Arab Family Businesses’

Two Qatari women were featured in February on Forbes’ list of businesswomen in the corporate world.

Seven Qatar-based companies jointly owned and run by family members have made it to the Forbes’ Top 100 Arab Family Businesses in the Middle East 2022 list.

On the ninth place falls Al Faisal Holding chaired by Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani. It is in possession of 50 companies across culture and education, hospitality, real estate, construction and project management, trading, manufacturing, and financial investments.

Established in 1964, the company has 29 hotels across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Europe, and the United Stated.

The 13th slot is taken by Power International Holding, a second-generation family conglomerate operating mainly in five sectors, namely general contracting, industries and services, agriculture and food industries, real estate, and lifestyle, including hospitality, entertainment, and catering.

Its subsidiaries include Estithmar Holding, the real estate company ASSETS, the lifestyle hospitality and entertainment firm AURA Group, the construction company UCC Holding, and the milk and dairy brand BALADNA.

Alfardan Group falls in 33rd place, covering jewellery, financial exchange, property development, automotive, hospitality, marine, and investment.

First established in 1954 by Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan as Alfardan Jewellery Company, the group also owns the St. Regis Doha Hotel, Al Gassar Resort, Laguna Beach, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, and Al Sadd Residence.

Alfardan Real Estate possesses 6.1% in Dubai Investments, which was worth $162 million as of August this year.

Chairman Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan is also the founder and vice-chairman of the Qatar Commercial Bank.

In 1971, Alfardan family opened the first exchange house in Qatar.

Number 74 on the Forbes’ Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2022 is the Almana Group. Established in 1960, the company functions across automotive, industrials, contracting, real estate, project division, F&B, financial, security and IT, and travel sectors.

The 93rd slot is dedicated to Jaidah Group, first established in 1898 in Qatar as a trading company importing from Iran and India. Real estate, energy, heavy machinery, automotive, electrical, and industrial supply companies are among the group’s holdings.

On the 96th placement is Abu Issa Holding, which first launched as a luxury department store called “Blue Salon” in 1981. It holds around 70 businesses across numerous sectors, including retail, e-commerce, hospitality, real estate, broadcasting, contracting, and engineering services, among others.

The retail division includes international brands Godiva, Elie Saab, Cole Haan, and Breitling, among others.

Standing at 100 is Al Muftah Group, which first began as a tire dealer in the 1960s. The group operates in 14 industries, including real estate, wellness and fitness, education, home appliances, automotive and transportation, engineering, and construction.

The group opened Al Muftah Jewellery in 1984 and the Al Muftah Centre retail store in 1987.