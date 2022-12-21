‘Best of millennium’: Germany’s Matthaus praises Messi after breaking his record at World Cup

The retired German star is one of the latest football icons to compliment the Argentian Superstar

West Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus held the all-time list for most football World Cup appearances by a player at the start of the tournament with 25 caps until the arrival of Lionel Messi.

The former captain of the German national football team has applauded the Argentinian superstar, who broke his record as the player with the most matches in the history of the World Cup with 26 caps.

“What a player he is. What a star. How he led this team to the title when he was thirty-five years old. It is something that cannot be described in words,” the German legend voiced after Messi’s victorious title run.

After besting France on penalties to win its first World Cup title in 36 years, Messi has received praise from the football world, including Matthaus, who called him “the best of this millennium.”

“If anything was needed to make him immortal with his fans, he has now achieved it. We can be happy and grateful for his experience and continue to admire him,” the 1990 Ballon d’Or winner said.

“Messi is definitely the best of this millennium and one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever seen.”

Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi overtook several records topping the list of what many now consider the GOAT of football.

Some of the notable achievements headlined by the 35-year-old include being the oldest player to register a goal and an assist in a World Cup game, the most goal contributions in a World Cup, and the only player to win two Golden Balls.

A hometown hero to his people, Messi may appear at the 2026 World Cup if the footballer chooses to do so after announcing intentions to continue playing for his country.

“No, I’m not going to retire from the Argentina national team,” he told TyC Sports after his win in Qatar.

“I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt.”