Beauty and sustainability: Three Qatar Museums buildings secure Green Apple Awards 2023

The prestigious international awards recognises Qatar’s sustainable architectural excellence.

Three architectural jewels under Qatar Museums [QM] have secured prestigious awards at the 2023 International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards.

The news, announced by QM’s Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa on Twitter, highlights Qatar’s growing reputation as a thriving artistic hub as well as its emphasis on sustainability in the country’s architectural landscape.

The National Museum of Qatar won the Gold award, while the iconic Museum of Islamic Art took the Silver – both lauded in the public buildings category.

Additionally, the Doha Fire Station earned the Conservation Bronze award, completing a trio of triumphs for the Gulf nation.

Proud to share that @Qatar_Museums has been awarded the prestigious International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Award 2023 for our three projects: the @NMoQatar, @DohaFireStation, and @MIAQatar!



It is truly a remarkable recognition of our commitment to designing sustainable…

The Green Apple Awards are globally recognised for appreciating structures that harmoniously blend visual beauty and eco-friendliness.

A true testament to sustainable architecture, the awards shine a spotlight on buildings that integrate recyclable elements, uphold traditional crafting techniques, optimise reduced emissions, and overall, promote a greener planet.

Reflecting on the recognition, Sheikha Al Mayassa said she considered it an affirmation of Qatar’s commitment to fostering sustainable and groundbreaking architectural designs.

She emphasised that such initiatives contribute to a healthier planet and ensure the legacy of innovative design endures for future generations.

“It is truly a remarkable recognition of our commitment to designing sustainable and innovative buildings that promote a healthier planet for generations to come,” the tweet read.

Flourishing world-class architecture

Situated at the heart of the Arabian Peninsula, the Gulf state has long been an oasis of rich history and culture, and has in recent decades flourished into a vibrant centre of world-class architecture and design.

Qatar’s historic capital, Doha, is home to stunning architectural styles that draw from Islamic tradition as well as sleek, futuristic designs.

The city offers a resplendent display of the country’s historical journey and the evolving ethos of art, culture, and sustainability, all of which are embodied in various acclaimed buildings.