‘Be the star of your journey’: Qatar Airways’ new AI Adventure campaign

Qatar Airways has introduced a new global campaign that utilises advanced technology to create immersive, personalised experiences for its customers.

In a groundbreaking move for the industry, the airline’s AI Adventure campaign invites its customers to become a part of its emotional narrative by leveraging advanced AI technology, making them the stars of the story. This initiative underscores the airline’s commitment to placing customers at the centre of its experience.

Users can customise the film’s narrative by uploading their photo and selecting from 10 different scenes, each offering a distinct theme and setting.

For example, “Lights, Camera, Action!” places users in the midst of a thrilling adventure, while “Is It You in Tokyo?” immerses them in the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Meanwhile, “Destined to Meet” offers a romantic story where fate brings two people together.

These scenes allow viewers to craft a deeply personal and memorable experience, highlighting the airline’s commitment to innovative customer engagement.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, underlined the airline’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

“At Qatar Airways, we go beyond simply meeting customer expectations – it’s about anticipating their needs and crafting experiences that resonate on a personal level,” he said in a statement. “The launch of this new brand campaign is a true testament to this and our ethos of providing incomparable superior customer experiences.”

According to Thierry Antinori, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the campaign’s innovative use of AI.

“Featuring pioneering AI capabilities unseen elsewhere in the airline industry, our latest campaign not only showcases the innovative spirit driving our brand, but also encapsulates our customer-centric approach, helping to turn every journey into an adventure,” he said. “After all, there’s no limit to how far a dream can take you.”

To participate in this unique adventure, visitors can go to flyqatar.com or watch the film on the Qatar Airways YouTube channel.