‘Bazaar from the Homeland’ exhibition spotlights 20 local projects

This is the second edition of ‘Bazaar from Homeland’ held at the Museum of Islamic Art’s garden for five days.

Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family, Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad, inaugurated the Bazaar from the Homeland exhibition during the holy month of Ramadan at the garden of the Museum of Islamic Art, featuring a diverse array of 20 projects.

The five-day event sees collaboration between the ministry and the museum.

This year’s bazaar encompasses a wide spectrum of local initiatives ranging from food products, textiles, and handicrafts to social endeavours aimed at fostering sustainability awareness within the community.

In her address, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the ministry, Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al Thani, pointed out the pivotal role of the Family Empowerment Department in nurturing Qatari youth’s innovation and creativity.

She further highlighted the event’s significance in providing a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and develop sustainable projects.

Sheikha Shaikha Al Thani emphasised the ministry’s commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for the marketing of local products, supporting economic empowerment initiatives, and providing guidance to project owners.

Recognising the vital role of national productive projects in safeguarding families’ livelihoods, she noted their success as a catalyst for inspiring young entrepreneurs to explore innovative business ideas.

Emphasising the cultural significance of the projects presented at the second edition of From the Homeland, Sheikha Shaikha reiterated the ministry’s efforts to promote community engagement and preserve Qatar’s rich traditions and heritage.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Museum of Islamic Art, Sheikha Nasser Al Nassr, hailed the collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the museum as part of Qatar Museums’ commitment to supporting local project owners.