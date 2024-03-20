Awqaf unveils new mosque in Lusail

The new mosque features separate spaces for men and women, ablution spaces and parking and entrances dedicated to members of the disabled community.

A subdivision of the Qatari Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has inaugurated a new mosque in Doha’s second-largest city – Lusail.

On Tuesday, Awqaf’s Mosque Administration subdivision inaugurated the Ahmed Abdulrahman Musa Al Ishaq Mosque in Lusail’s Ghar Tha’eeleb area.

The new prayer space, which occupies a total area of 1864 square metres, can accommodate 300 worshippers and includes ablution facilities and parking with designated spaces and entrances for members of the disabled community.

With separate facilities for men and women, the mosque also features a residence for the imam and quarters for the muezzin (the one who makes the call to prayer [the adhaan] five times daily).

According to Awqaf, the opening of Lusail’s latest mosque is part of the ministry’s plan to enhance the accessibility of mosques across the country, in line with the demands of Qatar’s rapidly rising population.

This is consistent with the goals outlined by the Qatari government within National Vision 2030.

Although recognising the stellar trajectory of the nation’s development, the government’s futuristic manifesto maintains that the Qatari social structure, which is rooted in Islamic values and identity, will guide the Gulf State’s moral and ethical compass as it propels into fully developed nationhood, and etches itself as a formidable force on the world stage.

As such, the ministry’s Engineering Affairs administration also preserved Qatar’s heritage through the architectural design of the mosque.

Awqaf further stressed that the engineering subdivision — which oversees the construction and maintenance of mosques in Qatar — carefully considered green and sustainable building practices throughout the establishment of the Ahmed Abdulrahman mosque, especially regarding the conservative use of water and electricity.