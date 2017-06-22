Banks in Qatar will be closed for Eid from June 25-29
Banks, financial institutions and other groups operating under Qatar Central Bank will be closed for the first three days of next week, Gulf Times reports.
This is assuming that Eid Al Fitr begins on Sunday, June 25. If it starts on Monday, banks will be closed for three days onwards from the 26th.
Meanwhile, the Emiri Diwan announced yesterday that the public sector will have an 11-day holiday (counting weekends) for Eid.
This means most government offices will be closed from Sunday, June 25 to Monday, July 3. Expect operations to return back to normal on Tuesday, July 4.
So if you are in need of critical banking or government services, best to get them out of the way today.
Stay tuned for our Eid guide to find out more about what’s on during the holiday, and what’s open too.
