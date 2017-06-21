Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Qatar to begin on June 25
The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin on Sunday (June 25), which means tomorrow will be the last working day for public sector employees before the break, the Emiri Diwan has announced.
Ministries, government departments and other public entities will be closed for 11 days including weekends, in line with previous years.
They will re-open on Tuesday, July 4, according to The Peninsula.
The exact date of Eid has yet to be announced, pending the sighting of the new moon, but it is expected to begin on Sunday, June 25.
Eid Al Fitr is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan and is usually celebrated with a morning prayer, and family events in malls and public spaces around town later on in the day and evening.
Private sector
Employees working for private companies typically get around three days’ holiday for this Eid.
However, with shops, cafes and restaurants open throughout the break, service sector staff may be expected to work.
The governor of Qatar Central Bank will set the holidays for those working in Qatar’s financial sector – including QCB staff, QCB-supervised financial institutions and employees of Qatar Financial Markets Authority.
