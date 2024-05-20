Iraq’s PM urges focus on development, calls for end to Gaza war at Global Security Forum

Iraq’s Al Sudani addresses the Global Security Forum in Doha, urging an end to Palestinian genocide and highlighting Iraq’s transition from conflict to development.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani emphasised the country’s shift towards development following its victory over “terrorism” and called for an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people during a recorded speech on Monday.

Speaking at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Al Sudani expressed his gratitude to Qatar for hosting the event.

“I am honoured to participate in this ambitious conference, and extend my sincere thanks to the brotherly state of Qatar for hosting this event, in confirmation and enhancement of its position at the forefront of successful experiences in development and construction,” he said in a recorded video aired during the forum, as reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He went on to praise the conference’s focus on security issues and sustainable solutions, stressing their impact on people’s lives and their pursuit of a decent living in sustainable peace.

Reflecting on Iraq’s tumultuous history, Al Sudani noted the hardships faced by the Iraqi people over the past decades, including wars, dictatorship, and confrontations that drained resources and spilled innocent blood.

The “Iraqi people have suffered over the past decades, pains, wars, dictatorship, confrontations that consumed effort and pure blood, and consumed precious time that was not invested for the benefit of the people’s hopes.”

He added that “with all these obstacles, Iraq managed to overcome the greatest evils, and won the Battle of terrorism”.

This year’s edition of the Global Security Forum is held under the theme ‘Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence’ and is taking place between May 20-22 at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha.