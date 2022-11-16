Ashghal says all FIFA World Cup-related projects ‘done’

With less than five days until the football tournament’s kick-off, Ashghal confirms the completion of all related projects.

All projects related to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have been completed and are ready to fully operate, the Public Works Authority “Ashghal” has announced.

For more than a decade, the country has been working on hundreds of projects to improve the overall fan experience throughout the tournament.

From state-of-the-art stadiums, sustainable transportation, fresh road infrastructure, and staggering entertainment options, Qatar is now flaunting its newest attractions.

Likewise, Ashghal has made a commitment to carry out all projects supporting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for more than ten years.

These initiatives include the construction of major expressways and a main road network that will connect all stadiums used for competitions, sporting venues, and the most important tourist destinations in the nation.

In addition to parks, beaches, and public buildings, roads also have drainage systems and rainwater drainage networks.

Road-ready

With the help of Ashghal, Qatar now has a comprehensive road system that meets international standards and connects all of the country’s major cities with residential neighbourhoods and stadiums.

A total of 1,791 km of expressway projects leading to the stadiums have been finished, along with 207 bridges and 143 tunnels.

Al Majd Road, Al Khor Road, Lusail Road, G-Ring Road, and Al Rayyan Road are a few of the significant roads that have recently been opened. Khalifa Avenue, E-Ring Road, and Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor are additional examples.

In addition to connecting the stadiums, the roads help fans travel quickly to some of the major tourist attractions across the country. Various transportation options are also also available, and easily accessible, to provide fans with a special experience for the tournament.

The projects also come as part of Qatar’s 2030 vision.

Heart of Doha

The development of seven major areas between the Corniche and A-Ring Road, which was one of the main tasks of the Corniche and Doha Central Development and Beautification Projects, has finally been completed and is ready for usage.

As part of the World Cup strategy, the department has built a network of street lights, new traffic lights, and new multi-story parking structures for parking, and building pedestrian bridges.

The projects also include 28 km of road construction and 238,348 m2 of landscaping work in the center of Doha. It seeks to establish a wholesome environment that supports leading a healthy lifestyle.

This area is significant because it is home to numerous tourist attractions, including the Corniche, parks, museums, shops, and entertainment venues.

In addition, North West Bay and the region between the A-Ring Road and the C-Ring Road have been developed with roads and parks.

Al Dafna and zones 14, 15, 16, 24, and 25 are included in the project. Landscaping work on 420,942 m2 and 10 km of new roads are also included.

Walk, cycle freely

As part of Qatar’s highway and local road projects, Ashghal built 2,131 km of pedestrian and bicycle paths to encourage a healthier way of life, in addition to building five pedestrian tunnels and more than 16 bridges.

All of the stadiums hosting matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are connected by these pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.

Better views, better experience

One major focus for Ashghal was ensuring green spaces are available throughout the country to promote a healthy lifestyle.

As part of the “Qatar Beautification and Our Kids Planting Trees” campaign, which was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in 2019, more than 900,000 trees were successfully planted, and more than 11 million square meters of green space were created. Eleven public parks and green plazas that are open to the public were also built and developed.

The committee has also completed a number of beach development and maintenance projects to benefit the general public during the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, which totals up to 12 beaches.

Among these are Ras Bu Abboud and West Bay beaches, which have been transformed into public beaches and recreational areas with amenities like rest areas, games, beach services, kiosks, pedestrian and cycling paths, and rest areas.

Abundance of facilities

In the areas of health, education, tourism, communications, and transportation, Ashghal has worked on a number of public buildings, with the World Cup serving as one of its catalysts.

One of the significant projects that took place is the construction of 15 bus depots and stations to transport the general public and facilitate transportation during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, as well as the construction of 3 plazas to serve as landmarks for celebrations and events.

Al Bidda Park alone can accommodate 40,000-80,000 people.

For FIFA World Cup 2022 supporters, Ashghal has built 10,000 hotel rooms as well as residential units in Ras Bu Fontas, Rayyan, and Lusail.

In addition, the Ministry of Municipality and Qatar Museums collaborated on the Panda Shelter and Umm Al Seneem Park, the Dar Al Kuttub project and the Ministry of Culture, and the development of the Museum of Islamic Art.

It is important to note that the project that recently broke a new Guinness Record, the largest e-bus depot in Lusail, provides approximately 478 parking spaces for e-buses that serve FIFA World Cup 2022 matches.

There are currently eight bridges under construction in different parts of Qatar, including the Industrial Area, Sadd, Markhiya, and Rawdat Al Khail, all of which are decorated with FIFA World Cup 2022 logos and bright colors.

Al Furousiya Street, Najma, Al Istiqlal, Al Khaleej, Onaiza, and the Doha Expressway are the other locations where bridge projects are currently underway.

Sustainability

With the aim of achieving the sustainable development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which seek to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation, Ashghal has increased the percentage of recycled materials used in projects to 20% of the total materials used by 2022.