ARTIC launches Element by Westin, first fully serviced apartment tower

Located in West Bay, Element City Center Doha redefines the longer stay experience with 283 thoughtfully designed apartments and contemporary spaces.

AL Rayyan Tourism Investment Company “ARTIC” and Element Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 leading brands, announced the opening of Element City Center Doha on Monday, marking the brand’s debut in Qatar.

Element Hotels is designed for today’s energetic and active traveler who seeks to maintain a balanced daily routine while on the road. Offering many of the comforts of home, Element City Center Doha will cater to those looking to stay for both short and long-term.

The hotel is located in the vibrant West Bay area and is within easy access to key business and financial districts, and destination hubs including the Doha Exhibition Convention Center and the City Center Mall.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC), commented: “We are delighted to bring the Element by Westin brand to Doha, further expanding our offering in the local market and building on our relationship with Marriott International to continue enriching the hospitality sector both locally and internationally.”

Mr. Tarek El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC), added: “We are excited to launch Element City Center Doha, which is the first serviced apartment tower within our local investment portfolio, and our first property to implement sustainable construction processes within its design.

The interior design incorporates key energy efficiency considerations in keeping with wider sustainable building trends. In addition, buildings have been developed using durable materials and products in order to lower the amount of required maintenance, ultimately reducing our properties’ carbon footprints.

In this project, ARTIC was able to combine both its extensive experience in real estate development and its distinguished relations with the most prominent operators in the hospitality sector, to offer the local market a distinctive residential experience combining quality architectural design and the finest hotel services.

We are confident that guests who choose to stay in Element City Center Doha will enjoy the modern design of the building, world-class facilities, and central location. At ARTIC, we will continue to strive to bring everything that is new and distinctive to the local hospitality sector.”

“We are excited to introduce Element by Westin® to Qatar and further strengthen our relationship with ARTIC,” said Safak Guvenc, Area Vice President, Gulf, Levant & Turkey. “As the needs of travel, work and leisure have evolved, Element City Center Doha will be able to cater to guests with a range of work and life demands.”

Inspired by nature and with a bright design aesthetic, Element City Center Doha features streamlined furnishings in light natural tones with touches of greenery.

The hotel’s relaxed and enriching atmosphere together with its ergonomic design, quiet nooks, and sun filled spaces evoke a feeling of comfort and home.

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “Element Hotels provide a balanced approach to living and travel, and the debut of Element City Center Doha comes at a time when travellers to Qatar are increasingly seeking out accommodation that offers a flexible environment to live, work and connect.”

Element City Center Doha features a collection of 283 thoughtfully designed studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and penthouses, making the property an ideal place for business travelers, longer staying guests, and holidaymakers. Each spacious apartment features a signature Heavenly bed, a spa-inspired bathroom, oversized closets, and a fully equipped kitchen.

Guests opting for a one-bedroom apartment can enjoy the privacy of a separate living and sleeping area, accommodating up to three guests. In addition to a signature Heavenly bed, convertible sofa bed and tranquil bathroom, the apartment offers a fully equipped modern kitchenette and large working area for guests choosing to work remotely. The two-bedroom apartments can accommodate up to five guests, and feature a spacious kitchenette, two bathrooms and spacious living and dining areas.

The expansive 245 square metre two and three-bedroom penthouses, located on the 41st floor, have floor to ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the stunning Arabian Gulf, spacious bedrooms, separate living and dining rooms, and a terrace with an outdoor Jacuzzi.

The hotel’s complimentary healthy Rise breakfast offers morning staples including low-fat options and fruit smoothies, while the Restore Grab & Go stocks a wide variety of fresh ingredients and on-the-go meals, from wholesome salads and sandwiches to yoghurt and snacks.

Doha Baking Company, located on the lobby level, offers freshly baked bread, pastries, home-made ice cream, and freshly brewed coffee, while the all-day restaurant, Pasta Fresca, serves lunch and dinner including authentic hand-made pasta. At WISE Bar, guests can unwind and watch sports games.

For those looking to relax and recharge, guests can enjoy the indoor pool and Element Fitness Center, which features state-of-the-art cardio machines, strength-training equipment and is open to guests 24-hours a day.

Guests can also plan a seamless meeting with eight meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual facilities.