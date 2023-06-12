‘Argentine Neighbourhood’: Qatar names new residential area after World Cup fans

The neighborhood hosted the victorious fans of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Waseef, one of Qatar’s largest property and facility management services companies, is introducing an ‘Argentine Neighborhood’ project for workers within the country.

Located in Al Wakra District, the new neighbourhood boasts 6,780 residential units that can house 67,392 workers.

The newly built neighbourhood is equipped with the latest smart city technologies to provide innovative solutions and services to different segments of the community, Waseef said.

The neighbourhood, inspired by traditional Qatari architecture, played a crucial part during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, hosting thousands and becoming a hotspot for Argentinian fans.

According to the Argentine embassy in Qatar, between 35,000 and 40,000 fans travelled to the World Cup to witness Lionel Messi become crowned champion of the tournament after years of missed chances by the South Americans.

The flock of blue-and-white-shirted fans became one of the largest contingents of overseas supporters at the World Cup.

Argentina’s left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who was a part of the 2022 thriving squad, highlighted the mass welcoming of Argentinian fans in Qatar after defeating Croatia in the semi-finals.

“There seems to be more Argentinians in Qatar than in Argentina,” Tagliafico joked.

Earlier this year, Argentina supporters were honoured with the FIFA Fan Award in recognition of the “impassioned backing they gave their team at Qatar 2022”, the footballing body said at the time.