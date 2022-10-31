Architectural beauty: Modern playground reimagines Qatar’s most iconic buildings

The newest addition includes six national structures represented in miniature.

Beautiful, peaceful and fun: Al Masrah Park welcomes its newest addition, Doha Modern Playground, along the Corniche area— just in time for the much-awaited World Cup.

The spectacular modernist structures in Doha serve as inspiration for the playground’s site-responsive design. Six national structures, including the Qatar Post, Qatar University, and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, are represented in miniature at the Doha Modern Playground.

“Playgrounds are meant to be places of play and they inspire our children to create moments that last a lifetime,” Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, said in an Instagram post.

The stunning and creative design was created by the British-Pakistanian artist Shezad Dawood in collaboration with Qatar’s Fatma Al Sehlawi, an architect based in Doha.

“Thank you to the artist and his collaborator Architect Fatma Al Sehlawi for all your work to make this project a reality and for so beautifully reimagining and documenting Qatar’s iconic buildings,” she added.

Qatar has seen tremendous changes in the public art sphere following the bid to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Now, the nation is preparing to provide some of the most distinctive cultural experiences in the Middle East for tourists with an eye for art.

Several local and international artists have contributed to the artistic revolution in the country, making it one of the most prominent art hubs in the region.

Some of the most well-known pieces of art are Damien Hirst’s The Miraculous Journey and Ali Hassan’s Desert Horse at Hamad International Airport in Qatar, as well as Richard Serra’s stunning East-West/West-East installation in Zekreet.

It holds a history of valuing fine art and is home to some of the most stunning public works in the world by well-known, thought-provoking artists like Richard Serra and Damien Hirst.

This year, Qatar Museums announced over 30 public art installations planned to be placed in different spots across the country for the FIFA World Cup, most of which are already on display.