Arabian Gulf Cup: Qatar showcases strong performance defeating Kuwait 2-0 

Qatar’s Al Annabi seeks to reinvent itself after a graceless 2022 World Cup performance.

Qatar’s newly star-studded team demonstrated they have what it takes as they struck in the lead early in the match against Kuwait at the 2023 Arab Gulf Cup, on Saturday.

Having already rested many first-team players, Qatar appeared with a new contingent of rising stars from the country, with Coach Bruno Miguel Pinheiro piloting.

The team got into a strong attack, with striker Amro Siraj gifting a tight shot inside the left post, punching in a goal in the 22nd minute.

Marking his first senior appearance, Siraj’s shot was a golden opportunity for the Qataris to continue the force on the Iraqi pitch.

Watch the first goal for Qatar against Kuwait, scored by Amro Siraj

Bruno Pinheiro’s men persisted in bombarding the box with a fierce Kuwait defence awaiting the footballers.

Kuwait’s Mubarak Al Faneni shot a treacherous shot in the 27th minute, but it was saved swiftly by the hands of goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

Ahmed Al-Dhefiri would get another opportunity to score against the Maroons with a free-kick that would ultimately stop short of the net.

In a heavily competed match between the two sides, Siraj nearly nailed in another shot at the Kuwaiti box, but Sulaiman Abdulghafoor cleared it with a save.

Minutes later, a penalty would be awarded to the Qatari side, with Ahmed Alaaeldin having the lone chance against Abdulghafoor.

With a smooth shot, the Al-Gharafa footballer would sneak in the goal marking a 2-0 lead for Al Annabi.

Halftime comes in with a close pressuring Kuwait to draw a point against the Qatari towering the offence.

Granted the ability to create spaces, the Kuwaiti team flunked in, finishing their attacks with a goal.

Kuwait’s Shabib Al Khaldi’s chance to close the gap misses as his shot grazes past the post edging the game closer to a victory for Qatar.

A rain of goal possibilities continued to occur for the Kuwaiti side in the final stretch, yet Qatar’s guard of the box triumphed.