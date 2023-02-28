Andy Murray withdraws from Dubai tournament following Qatar Open defeat

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev shifted past the threatening comebacks of Andy Murray, defeating the superstar 6-4, 6-4 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Andy Murray withdrew from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following his defeat at the Qatar Open.

The British player, 35, opted out of competing in Dubai this week after playing a string of exhausting matches that led to his defeat against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

Murray’s withdrawal from the competition was attributed to a hip injury, which has raised concerns for the player and his team.

A statement from the tournament stated: “We regret to inform you that Andy Murray is unable to participate in this year’s tournament.

“Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai. We wish Andy a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court in Dubai soon.”

Murray continued the encouraging form he displayed at the Australian Open by defeating Jiri Lehecka and Alexander Zverev in Doha before falling to Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. This resulted in an 18-place rise in the rankings that brought him back to the border of the top 50.

His next game is slated to take place on March 8 in Indian Wells at the opening Masters 1000 competition of the year.