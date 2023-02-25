ATP Qatar Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev swings past Andy Murray for Qatar Open crown

A bid of farewell to one of the last remaining greats in a fading tennis generation, as the 27-year-old dominated the court.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev shifted past the threatening comebacks of Andy Murray, defeating the superstar 6-4, 6-4 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

In what appeared to be a crowd favouriting the 35-year-old Scotland player, the two tennis talents competed in a knee-jerking one-hour, 47-minute match, leaving Medvedev to claim his first title.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match, speaking on the new generation and old [match], I’m 27, so I’m nearing that, but I was happy to see Murray on the other side,” Medvedev told Doha News.

The 27-year-old held the advantage throughout the match, as Murray was obviously physically limited after a brutal week of games.

Absorbing a three-hour match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals, the two-time former champion in Qatar downed Alexandre Muller in an incredible semi-final comeback.

Despite the fatigue, Murray gifted the audience with decisive swiftness swings, hinting at what could be a comeback.

Medvedev’s robust lead at the beginning of the game edged him to finish the match earlier than expected against Scotland’s icon to clinch his 17th tour-level title.

“I’m proud of the results that I’m having,” said Murray after his defeat.

“I felt okay physically, after some of the long rallies… physically considering everything, I was quite happy about how I felt,” Murray added.

Concerning his health, the former Number 1 voiced he would be conscious.

“At my age, with some of the issues that I got, I have to be mindful of that.”

Speaking on his match against Medvedev, Murray said it was a fantastic game against the rising star.

“He has a different playing style than what some players have… great athlete, moves extremely well.”