An automotive extravaganza: Qatar Tourism and GIMS unveil GIMS Qatar 2023

Experience the best of innovation and luxury as Qatar takes on a decade-long celebration with GIMS Qatar 2023.

Qatar is gearing up to electrify the automotive scene with the premiere edition of GIMS Qatar as part of a major collaboration between Qatar Tourism and the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS).

Set to kick off between October 5 – 14 against the sprawling 10,000 m2 backdrop of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the show will spotlight 31 iconic automotive brands, from Toyota and Lexus to McLaren and Mercedes-Benz, ushering in cutting-edge industry innovations, over 10 world premieres, and 20+ regional debuts.

But that’s just the start.

GIMS Qatar 2023 promises an unparalleled auto fest, unfolding four immersive experiences across Qatar’s premier tourist attractions: the “Future Design Forum” at the National Museum of Qatar, thrilling dune adventures at Sealine, adrenaline-pumping ride-and-drives at the Lusail International Circuit, a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a classic car gallery, and a dazzling automotive parade on the famed Lusail Boulevard.

“GIMS Qatar is setting the stage for what promises to be the most prestigious and influential automotive experience in the Middle East. Welcoming the world to the ultimate automotive festival is a testament to our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors,” Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism, remarked.

“Hosting large-scale, globally recognised events such as GIMS Qatar exemplifies our commitment to our strategic vision of becoming the fastest-growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.”

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, also shared his enthusiasm.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a prestigious line-up of exhibitors to the inaugural edition of the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar,” he stated.

“For over a century, GIMS has been at the forefront showcasing automotive innovations and technology. Today, GIMS is excited to expand its legacy in the middle east, venturing for the first-time outside Geneva, by partnering exclusively with a dynamic and progressive country like Qatar.”

The National Museum of Qatar will also host an invitation-only Future Car Design Forum, in conjunction with the upcoming Qatar Auto Museum and Car Design News. The rendezvous will feature esteemed speakers, enlightening panel discussions, and a curated networking luncheon.

For the adventurers, the Sealine Adventure Hub at the plush Outpost Al Barari is the place to be. Experience world-class vehicles as they master the challenging dunes. Furthermore, in alliance with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), GIMS Qatar introduces four exclusive Track Days at Lusail International Circuit, granting attendees the thrill of trailing F1 champions on a revamped circuit.

Meanwhile, the iconic Lusail Boulevard will be transformed into an Urban Playground, alive with captivating performances and interactive sessions. Highlighting this spectacle will be the Parade of Excellence on October 12 at 19:00, featuring a cavalcade of 100 exceptional vehicles on Lusail Boulevard’s signature 1.3km stretch.

Classic car aficionados, head to the DECC’s Classics Gallery for a visual treat.

This exhibit, a tribute to automotive masterpieces from around the world and treasured vehicles from Qatari and Arabian private troves, is a haven for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Visit GIMS Qatar at the DECC daily from 14:00 – 22:00 and on Saturdays from 10:00 – 22:00. Enjoy complimentary weekday entry, while weekend tickets are priced at QAR 50.

Secure your passes via the Virgin Megastore website. Don’t miss this automotive tour de force!