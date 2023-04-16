Amiri Diwan announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for public sector

Calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House say 21 April may be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on 19 April until 27 April.

The decision applies to ministries, government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions.

الديوان الأميري يعلن عطلة عيد الفطر المبارك. https://t.co/Lff5E0ne2k — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) April 16, 2023

As for banks and financial institutions, a decision regarding the dates of the holiday will be made later by the governor of Qatar Central Bank.

No official confirmation has been revealed for the date of the Muslim holiday, though calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House say 21 April may be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Despite the prediction, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) in Qatar.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

Meanwhile, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.