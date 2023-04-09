Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr to fall on 21 April

The Qatari entity based its predictions on astronomical calculations.

As per calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House, 21 April may be the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the institution announced on Sunday.

However, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) in Qatar, which often takes place in the last couple of days of Ramadan.

Commenting on the astronomical observations, Engineer Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ansari Complex, said the crescent for Shawwal, beginning of Eid Al Fitr, will be born on 20 April.

According to the Islamic Hijri calendar, months begin and end depending on the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth.

Meanwhile, Gregorian months are determined by the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun.

Eid Al Fitr is an annual celebration to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Traditionally, Muslims families come together for a feast to celebrate the month-long fasting.