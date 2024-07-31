Amiri Decree: Restructure of National Human Rights Committee

The Amiri Diwan officially announced that Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has taken a significant step toward promoting human rights in Qatar by issuing Amiri Decree No. 61 of 2024.

This decision restructures the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), reaffirming the country’s commitment to safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms.

New Composition of the NHRC

Dr. Maryam Abdullah Al Attiyah (representative of civil society).

Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari (representative of civil society).

Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Obaidan (representative of civil society).

Dr. Asmaa Abdullah Al Attiyah (representative of civil society).

Sultan Mubarak Khamis Al Abdullah (representative of civil society).

Fawaz Bakhit Al Jatal (representative of civil society).

Dr. Hessa Mohammed Sadiq Mohammed (representative of civil society).

Mubarak Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Khalifa (representative of civil society).

Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Abdullah Saqr Al Mohannadi (representative of the Ministry of Interior).

Naji Abd Rabbo Al Ajji (representing the Ministry of Social Development and Family).

Sheikha Najwa bint Abdul Rahman bin Nasser Al-Thani (representative of the Ministry of Labour).

Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala (representative of the Ministry of Justice).

The NHRC will also select Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson from its members of representatives of civil society, and that the term of the committee would be for five years, subject to renewal.