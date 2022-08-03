Amir sends condolences to US as floods ‘devastate’ Kentucky

Kentucky’s floods took the lives of over 35 people, four of which were children.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has made a phone call to the President of the United States of America Joe Biden to express his condolences to the victims of floods in Kentucky.

At least four children and 31 individuals have died as a result of the severe flooding as search and rescue crews move forward with the arduous process of looking for the missing.

Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the floods that have devastated eastern Kentucky and prompted emergency declarations on Monday.

“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Beshear said, highlighting that a number of counties still faced flash-flood warning as of Monday morning.

“There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas, and that is just not right.”

The official paid a visit to the affected area on Sunday and described it as “just total devastation, the likes of which we have never seen.”

Rain has continued to fall in the area with little relief, making rescue efforts challenging and sweeping entire settlements away.

Experts say this is the latest evidence of the impact of natural disasters made worse by climate change.

As of Wednesday, hundreds of people still remain missing and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning that rain and thunderstorms may still cause additional flash flooding.

Last Thursday, Beshear issued a state of emergency and US President Joe Biden granted Kentucky’s request for a federal disaster declaration in 13 of the state’s counties, releasing funds for recovery work.

The country’s president also announced in a statement on Friday that resources were being made available for “areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.”