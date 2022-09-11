Qatar’s amir congratulates Britain’s new King Charles III

The late Queen assumed power after the death of her father King George VI in 1952 at the age of 25.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated the UK’s King Charles III on Saturday following his accession to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Qatari leader wished the new British king “success and the friendly British people further development and growth,” the Gulf state’s news agency (QNA) reported.

The late Queen passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 after serving as monarch for 70 years. Charles, the Queen’s eldest son previously served as the Prince of Wales and will now lead as king and head of 14 Commonwealth countries around the world.

An outpour of tributes have flooded in over the weekend as King Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain’s new king.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me,” said Charles during the ceremony.

Qatar responded to the news over the queen’s death by lowering the Amiri Diwan’s flag at half mast for three days, with the British flag seen lighting up various buildings in the country.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Qatar’s amir sent his condolences to the British royal family and the UK.

“Sincere condolences to the British royal family and its friendly people on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing the world lost a great human symbol,” the Qatari leader tweeted.

Honouring her death, the British embassy in Qatar will be holding a Service of Commemoration on Thursday at 7pm in the Anglican Church of the Epiphany at the Religious Complex.

Queen Elizabeth II had previously travelled to Qatar in 1979 on an official state visit that saw her inaugurate and establish the Doha English Speaking School (DESS).

Funeral processions

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth is set to take place on Monday.

The casket will be moved by a hearse from Balmoral Castle on Sunday in a six-hour journey around Scotland for the public to pay their respect.

Then on Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London before it is delivered to the queen’s final resting place in Westminster Hall.

The late Queen was also the world’s oldest and longest-serving leader. She assumed power after the death of her father King George VI in 1952 at the age of 25.