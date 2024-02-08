All you need to know about the Mommy To Be festival

The festival is a celebration not just of impending parenthood, but of the broader community spirit that supports families through this transformative phase.

The Mommy To Be Festival, organised by Qatar Reads under the umbrella of Qatar National Library, has officially opened its doors at the Ceremonial Court in Education City and will welcome visitors until Saturday 10 February.

This unique event is tailored to expectant parents, offering a rich tapestry of activities designed to enhance their journey towards parenthood.

The festival heralded for its comprehensive approach to supporting families, offers a rare opportunity for parents-to-be to engage with experts, discover new resources, and forge meaningful connections within a supportive community.

Attendees are treated to an extensive programme that includes a family market with 18 vendors, showcasing a selection of products and books that cater specifically to the needs of new and expectant parents.

This aspect of the festival not only provides valuable resources but also a chance for families to come together in a vibrant, welcoming setting.

The event’s speaking engagements are among its highlights, featuring a lineup of speakers that includes notable Qatari fathers like Mohamed AlJanahi, Mohamed AlHayder, Ahmed AlMalki, and Nayef Alibrahim.

These speakers will share insights on parenthood, from pregnancy care to the crucial early years of a child’s development, emphasising the influential role of fathers.

Adding an international dimension, Dima Al Alami and Dr Hossam Altatari will address the importance of fostering a reading-friendly home environment and the contemporary challenges of childhood, respectively.

A key component of the festival is the Meet the Professionals segment, where attendees can receive swift consultations from experts across six fields.

This initiative, supported by contributions from Al Ahli Hospital and Hamad Medical Center, offers advice on everything from nutrition to mental well-being, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to family health.

Not to be overlooked, the festival also caters to younger family members with a dedicated children’s area.

Here, workshops and activities like arts and crafts, giant board games, and storytelling sessions provide educational fun for children, making the festival a family-friendly event through and through.

Qatar Reads encourages families to take part in the Mommy To Be Festival, promising an enriching experience for all who attend.

This event not only celebrates the journey of becoming parents but also strengthens the fabric of the community by bringing families together in support and learning.

For more information on the festival and other Qatar Reads initiatives, visitors can explore the organisation’s website at qatarreads.qa.