All you need to know about Lusail Boulevard’s AFC Asian Cup celebrations

Lusail Boulevard, the urban masterpiece of Downtown Lusail, is hosting the Hello Asia! festival, which promises a mix of cultural experiences until February 10.

Currently adorned with Asian Cup decorations, as football fever hits the Gulf nation again, the Lusail Boulevard — known for its unique shopping, commercial, and residential offerings — has been transformed into a global village featuring 24 ‘Country Zones’ that represent the participating nations, including Qatar, China, India, South Korea, and Lebanon.

These zones offer glimpses into the diverse cultures and hospitality of the Asian Cup nations​​​​.

Visitors can experience a series of captivating parades, vibrant markets, ethnic cuisines, and colourful folklore performances suitable for families and children of all ages.

Festivities will take place daily from 4 pm to midnight. Each day will feature two parades, the first from 6:30 pm to 7:15 pm, and the second from 9 pm to 9:45 pm.

The events will pause during match days, so visitors don’t miss out on the action at the Lusail Stadium, which hosted the tournament’s kickoff on January 12 and where the finals will take place on February 10.