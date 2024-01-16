Qatar set to digitise 90% of citizen services by 2030

The NDS3 aims to also strengthen accountability in government institutions.

Qatar has announced plans to digitise 90% of its citizen services by the year 2030, marking a significant step towards enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure.

This ambitious objective is a key part of the recently unveiled third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which outlines the country’s comprehensive digital governance vision.

A critical component of this strategy is the establishment of a specialised ‘Centre of Excellence’ for data and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). This centre is expected to spearhead several vital initiatives, including the development of a comprehensive national data governance and management framework.

The focus will be on improving data availability and quality, ensuring that Qatar positions itself as a leader in the field of digital government.

“The government will transform the design and delivery of its services by strengthening central capabilities in innovation and digitisation,” states the NDS3.

This transformative approach involves revamping the service catalogue, establishing Service Level Agreement (SLA) frameworks, launching a one-stop-shop portal, delivering integrated services, enhancing customer experience at service complexes, and creating innovation labs alongside the Centre of Excellence for service design.

In line with these developments, the country will also revamp tools for monitoring operational and institutional performance.

This is aimed at effectively tracking the progress of achieving the outcomes outlined in the NDS3.

The strategy emphasises the importance of system interoperability through enhanced data exchange layers, thereby improving the effectiveness and speed of government decision-making.

The NDS3, which was released recently, notes the significance of the government’s institutional transformation.

This transformation is deemed essential to facilitate the realisation of envisioned progress across the economic and social spheres of Doha.

The government plans to design and launch centralised performance tracking and monitoring systems for government services, to improve customer experience and ensure the quality and efficiency of services.

Moreover, Qatar continues to forge partnerships with key players in the ICT sector to instil digitalisation across all fields. This includes launching smart cities and fostering innovative solutions to advance connectivity and IT infrastructure.

Prominent ICT providers such as Ooredoo Qatar, Siemens, and Microsoft have partnered to drive smart city solutions across Qatar by developing digital, Internet of Things (IoT), and software analytics solutions, as reported by Invest Qatar.

The NDS3 also highlights the importance of policy alignment across various government entities, incorporating systematic input from academia, citizens, residents, businesses, and non-governmental entities.

The strategy says, “To this end and to enhance execution, the deployment of suitable expertise and optimal capacity will be ensured.”

Additionally, the NDS3 aims to strengthen accountability in government institutions. This will be achieved by enhancing the capabilities, governance, and operating models of independent oversight bodies.

Addressing the challenge of limited access to up-to-date information, the strategy promises easy access to government reports, policy changes, and open public data.

“Adherence to SLAs within and between governmental entities is also expected to exceed 80%,” it says.