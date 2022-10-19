Qatar secures Guinness World Record for largest electric bus depot

the Ministry of Transport and The Public Works Authority, also known as Ashghal, has received an official Guinness World Record certificate.

Qatar’s newest bus depot has entered the Guinness World Records book.

The Lusail Bus Depot has been recognised as the largest such electric bus depot in the world, gaining an official Guinness World Records Certificate.

The depot boasts a capacity of 478 buses and 24 multipurpose buildings, including staff accommodation that provides spaces for some 1,400 people.

The Lusail Bus Depot is also the first in the region to depend solely on solar energy.

“The solar panels – totalling 10,720 units to generate four megawatts per day – plus the power station as a conventional source of energy, will provide the necessary energy for operating electric charging devices and the whole project at large, in line with highest standards and specifications,” the ministry said in a press release.

In addition, the depot will include 217 150 kilowatt dual bus charging devices and five 300 kilowatt fast bus electric charging devices. Some 474 bus parking spaces will also be made available as part of the project.

The station in Lusail is one of four bus depots to be established across the country, with the other three based in Al Rayyan, Al Wakra and New Industrial Area – all of which will include bus parking spaces that are fully equipped with an infrastructure supportive of e-bus charging.

A decade from now, Qatar plans to turn all of its public transportation into fully environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Authorities have also shipped thousands of new electric buses for this year’s FIFA World Cup, as part of Qatar’s continued efforts to organise a carbon-neutral mega sporting event.