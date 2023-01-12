Al Sadd beats arch-rivals Rayyan 2-1 in Qatar Clasico

Anticipated to be favorites, Al Saad edged past Al Rayyan in one of the biggest games this season

Al Sadd overcame Al Rayyan 2-1 in the Qatar Clasico on Wednesday evening, with Andre Ayew and Akram Afif securing the team’s win.

Held at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium, Ayew opened the lead for the Wolves after welcoming a corner in the 7th minute.

The Ghanaian superstar’s clutch shot cultivated the new blue-coloured outfit to create attacks into the box.

Dominating the game, Rodrigo Tabat could have doubled Al Sadd’s lead in the 21st minute but was off target with a shot.

The Rayyan side closed a goal on their own before the half, with Yohan Boli striking the box, but goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb saved the ball from creating a point.

In the second half, both sides intensified the force on the pitch. Ultimately Akram Afif found the net off a rebound from Baghdad Bounedjah’s attempt at goal that was saved.

Steven Nzonzi pulled one back for the Al-Rayyan minutes later as he shot in a prosperous corner in the 56th minute.

Al-Rayyan continued on, desperate to make an equaliser but had their desires shortened as Al Sadd played a strong guard.

The fan-favourite match was absent of several players participating in the ongoing Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq, producing a disadvantage for Al Sadd.

“We are happy with the win, an important one for the team. The return of the national players is a strong addition to us and they helped us a lot in this match,” Bounedjah said after the game.

“We will get confidence from this result. The most important thing today is the three points. Our goal is challenge for the title. We are going to take step by step to climb up the points table,” the Algerian striker added.