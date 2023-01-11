‘Qatar Clasico’ returns with Al Rayyan and Al Sadd set to face off

The country’s biggest footballing rivalries is back this season, with both teams looking to prove their weight

The country’s most anticipated match is set to return with Al Rayyan and Al Sadd facing off in the Qatar Clasico at Thani bin Jassim Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The fan-favourite match will see Al Sadd kick off as defending champions and the club with the most league titles, however the Juan Manuel Lillo currently sit ninth in the league.

الرهيب يواصل تحضيراته استعدادًا لكلاسيكو قطر



Al Rayyan continues its preparations in preparation for the Qatar Clasico pic.twitter.com/RvzaTVcHqp — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) January 9, 2023

Al Rayyan’s position isn’t too far from their rival as they rank 11th in the Qatar Stars League.

The Lions have yet to find a consistent performer this season but managed to defeat Al Sailiya 2-0 before their match against Al Sadd.

The two teams have been preparing for this match through day-to-day training, with both coaches expecting a victory for their side.

“We’re in vigorous training for a long time and we’ve reached great readiness to resume competitions after the big break due to arrangements and preparations for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Al Sadd’s Santi Cazorla said ahead of the game.

However, with Arabian Gulf Cup in swing in Iraq, Al Saad is missing several players representing the national team in the tournament.

Despite this, Cazorla believes the team’s circumstances will allow for creative outlooks from bench players.

“Indeed, we’ve prepared a number of international players who’ll be a great addition to the team. The coach can find many solutions on the field and also on the bench,” the Spanish player said.

The footballer also mentioned the team’s new signings and the retainment of World Cup footballer Akram Afif as an advantage for the squad.

“Al Rayyan have outstanding players, including new recruit Japanese defender Shogo Taniguchi, who played in the 2022 World Cup. We’ve a number of standout players upfront, most notably Akram Afif, so the match will be very strong.”