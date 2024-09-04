Al Rayyan sign Mahmoud Trezeguet on loan from Trabzonspor

The 29-year-old Egypt international will wear Al Rayyan’s number eight shirt for the rest of the campaign.

Al Rayyan have signed Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” on loan for the remainder of the 2024/24 campaign.

The 29-year-old arrived in Doha over the weekend to complete the transfer after joining from Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Both Al Rayyan and Trabzonspor confirmed the transfer on Tuesday evening in a post on X.

“To the biggest fan base in Qatar, Al Rayyan, we are looking forward to your support,” Trezeguet said in a video message after the official announcement.

Trezeguet will wear the number eight shirt at Al Rayyan, previously worn by Algeria’s Yacine Brahimi during his three-season spell at the club.

Trezeguet at Al Rayyan’s Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Credits: Al Rayyan SC.

It remains unclear if an option to buy is included in Trezeguet’s deal, who hinted at a return to Trabzonspor after completing the loan spell.

“Thank you all for the endless support and for making this experience truly special. Goodbye, but not farewell,” he said in a post addressing his Turkish fans.

“It has been an honour to wear this jersey and represent this club. I will always cherish the time spent here and the bonds formed with my teammates and the supporters,” he added.

The midfielder scored 14 goals and racked up 16 assists for the Turkish club in 74 appearances since the summer of 2022. Trezeguet joined Trabzonspor from England’s Aston Villa after scoring eight goals in the English top flight.

Born Mahmoud Hassan, the former Al Ahly midfielder was later named after David Trezeguet by a youth coach for bearing resemblances to the former French striker. He has scored 16 times in 70 international appearances and has been included in Egypt’s squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifying matches against Cape Verde and Botswana.

Trezeguet joins fellow Egypt internationals Hamdy Fathy of Al Wakrah and Qatar SC’s Ahmed Abdelkader in the Ooredoo Stars League.

Expectations on Trezeguet will be to fill Moroccan attacker Sofiane Boufal’s boots, who recently terminated his contract by mutual agreement to return to Europe with Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Al Rayyan currently sit eighth in the league table, following consecutive losses against Al Duhail and Al Gharafa despite opening the campaign with a win against Umm Salal.