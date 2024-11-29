Al Ghorrah: A showcase of arts and culture at Oxygen Park

Al Ghorrah Festival, running until December 2 at Oxygen Park, offers a diverse array of activities and events catering to all age groups.

The first edition of Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts has started at Oxygen Park in Education City and will continue until December 2.

The event opened in the presence of Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, vice chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF).

The opening ceremony featured a range of cultural performances, including the play “Al Feel Ya Malik Al Zaman” written by celebrated playwright Saadallah Wannous and directed by Maher Salibi.

The production showcased an impressive cast, including renowned actor Jamal Suliman, captivating the audience with its powerful storytelling.

Attendees were also treated to a spectacular performance of “1001 Nights: A Journey Through the Storm” by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Nayer Nagy.

The production, brought to life by composer Dana Al Fardan, blended traditional and symphonic musical instruments.

Adding a unique flair, Qatari musician Mansour Al-Mohannadi, a specialist in the traditional sea shanty art form, delighted the audience with renditions of “Al Yamal” and “Al Houlou”, celebrating Qatar’s maritime heritage.

Interwoven with the music, artist and media personality Rania Shihab narrated timeless tales from “One Thousand and One Nights”, enchanting the crowd with her storytelling.

Dr. Nasser Sahim, Deputy Director of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, contributed to the programme with pieces that harmonised traditional and contemporary musical themes from Qatar and Morocco, showcasing a fusion of cultural melodies.

Sheikha Hind highlighted the festival’s importance.

“Al Ghorrah for Arts and Literature sheds light on the manifestations of Arab Islamic culture from the dawn of Islam through the ages, drawing inspiration to rekindle our civilisation’s rightful place among the nations and envisioning a bright future for generations to come,” she said.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, the Executive Director of DAAM, emphasised the event’s role in celebrating the fusion of heritage and modernity.

“The significance of Al Ghorrah lies in its celebration of the authenticity of the past and the innovation of the present. It creates a platform for cultural dialogue and fosters community engagement by offering talented individuals an opportunity to showcase their creativity and connect with audiences,” he said.

Oxygen Park has been transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, offering workshops for children on doll-making, box decoration, crafts, and Arabic calligraphy.

Visitors can also explore culinary experiences that narrate stories through flavours, taking them on a journey through diverse cuisines steeped in history and tradition.

The festival additionally features musical performances, school plays, poetry recitations, educational workshops, and daily cultural parades, drawing praise from a diverse audience.

Over the course of five days, Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts, sponsored by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund and other partners, will host a variety of musical showcases.

Highlights include a performance by the Yemeni Orchestra Echoes of Creativity, which combines traditional and modern instruments, a collaborative Qatari-Moroccan musical performance featuring Asma Lmnawar and Mansour Al Mohannadi, and a grand finale with the renowned artist Hamza Namira.