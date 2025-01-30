Al Duhail sign Morocco star Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan winger joins Qatari league leaders Al Duhail after ending terms with previous club Galatasaray.

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been signed by Ooredoo Stars League side Al Duhail.

Ziyech joins the current league leaders, the Qatari side announced on Thursday, after ending terms with previous club Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig side officially announced the termination of the midfielder’s contract by mutual agreement on Wednesday.

Al Duhail signed Ziyech despite reported interest from French club Lille and UAE’s Al Nasr, following reports of a fallout with his club management.

The Qatari club reached a verbal agreement with the player’s entourage by Wednesday morning, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ziyech quickly signed his contract, joining midfield alongside Benjamin Bourigeaud and Luis Alberto, who both made moves to the side last summer.

Ziyech will seek regular playing time in his new club, as the 31-year-old has accumulated only 147 minutes in his five league appearances this season. He totals 10 appearances in all competitions so far in 2024/25.

The former Ajax midfielder came on as an 87th-minute substitute in a UEFA Europa League tie against Malmo in December 2024. He initially joined on loan in 2023, with the move becoming permanent in 2024.

Before that, Ziyech had a mixed stint at Chelsea, having been signed in 2020 as one of the most promising midfield talents. His rise began at Ajax, where he played a pivotal role in their remarkable run to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Ziyech was also a key figure in Morocco’s historic run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar 2022, making them the first African nation to achieve such a feat.

Ziyech has scored 25 times in 64 appearances for the national side he chose to represent, having previously represented the Netherlands at the youth level.

The 31-year-old Moroccan international was also linked to Qatari side Al Arabi ahead of the 2024/25 season but the move did not eventually materialise.