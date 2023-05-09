Al Duhail crowned champions of Qatar Stars League

The team’s latest victory adds another feather to its cap and reinforces its status as one of the top football clubs in Qatar.

Al Duhail Football Club has won the Qatar Stars League title for the eighth time, after beating Al Shamal 5-2 on the final matchday on Monday.

The club needed only a draw to secure a treble after earlier triumphs in the Qatar Cup and League Cup, but they did it in style with a comprehensive win, easing any nerves.

Al Duhail has been a dominant force in Qatari football since its establishment in 2009, winning multiple titles and accolades, including the AFC Champions League, the Qatar Stars League, the Qatar Cup and the Sheikh Jassim Cup.

The final matchday was a thriller, with Al Shamal putting up a strong fight, but Michael Olunga’s four-goal haul secured the win for Al Duhail.

Olunga, the Kenyan striker, has been in sensational form throughout the season, and his goals played a vital role in securing the title for Al Duhail. His performance not only helped the team win the league but also secured his position as the league’s top scorer.

Al Duhail finished on 51 points, two ahead of Al Arabi, who beat two-time defending champions Al Sadd 2-1 yesterday.

“Qatar is a lucky country for us Argentines, my country won the World Cup here and now as an Argentina, I have three trophies in my first season which is amazing,” Duhail coach Hernan Crespo told The Gulf Times.

“We fought very hard throughout the season because the opponents like Al Arabi and Al Sadd were very difficult. I want to thank the players, the entire management and all people who were involved with the club,” added Crespo, who has lead Duhail to title in first year at the helm.

The team has been consistent in their performances and has displayed a strong team spirit, which has helped them overcome challenges and secure crucial wins.

The club’s management, led by Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, has also played a crucial role in the team’s success by providing the necessary resources and support to the players and coaching staff.

CEO of Qatar Stars League (QSL) Hani Taleb Ballan congratulated Al Duhail on winning the 2022-2023 season QNB Stars League.

“On this occasion, on my own behalf and on behalf of the QSLs workforce, I extend my congratulations to the Board of Directors of Al Duhail club, technical as well as administrative staff, players and fans on this deserved achievement after displaying great efforts and strong levels throughout the distinguished journey. The team showed excellence and proved its worth while winning the league shield,” said Hani.

Al Duhail plans to build on this successful season by going for a quadruple next year, as Olunga and his teammates extend their contracts.