Al Duhail score two against Al Sadd to lift 2023 Qatar Cup

Al Duhail scored two goals to secure the 2023 title.

Al Duhail lifted the 2023 Qatar Cup on Friday night after a stunning showdown against rivals Al Sadd at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Expectations were high when the dramatic semi-finals saw Al Duhail and Al sadd qualify for the Qatar Cup.

Hernan Crespo’s Duhail continued their hunt for the extremely likely domestic quadruple, and Juanma’s Al-Sadd didn’t have much to say about it

The match was tightly wound between the two teams with the first half seeing only four shots on target.

Afif saw his low shot from the left side of the box blocked by Semedo as he aimed to start the scoreline.

Meanwhile, Olunga ran rampant in the first half attempting to score from a half volley as well dribbling past the left side through Kheder.

Goals started coming in in the second half, with league top scorer Michael Olunga taking home a Sassi assist to start the score sheet. A sneaky one-two from the Duhail men saw the footballers pass the Al Sadd goal keeper.

Some 6 minutes later, Sassi himself got his own goal. A turnover forced from Al Sadd trying to play from the back saw see him dribble past the last man standing to one vs one against the goalkeeper before he calmly converted.

More chances come from Al Sadd’s Afif, Cazarola and Bounedjah all of whom were unusually quiet on the day.

However, in the end, Al Duhail were crowned champions of the Qatar Cup.