Al Abdulghani Motors signs new agreement with Qatar Airways to provide mobility solutions

Celebrating 20 Years of Collaboration and Innovation in Mobility Solutions.

Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, has signed a new agreement with Qatar Airways to continue supplying innovative passenger and commercial vehicles in support of Qatar Airways’ daily operations.

The agreement was announced at an official signing ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the 20-year strategic relationship between Al Abdulghani Motors and Qatar Airways. This relationship has been built on foundations of mutual respect, trust, and shared values of excellence.

For two decades, Al Abdulghani Motors has been a vital ally in ensuring that Qatar Airways maintains efficient and innovative transportation solutions for its operations. With this new agreement, Al Abdulghani Motors will continue to provide vehicles that support Qatar Airways to meet its diverse transportation needs, from staff transportation to the movement of goods and services.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors said: “Today, we are celebrating not just an agreement but a relationship that has flourished over the past 20 years—one built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence. Our journey began with a vision to provide the people of Qatar with enhanced mobility and comfort. Over time, this relationship has developed into something truly meaningful and impactful. As we renew this longstanding relationship, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering exceptional mobility solutions that align with Qatar Airways’ mission of connecting Qatar to the world.”

Mr Abdulla Ali Al Malki, Vice President of Financial Control, at Qatar Airways said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to enhancing the efficiency of our operations and providing exceptional transportation solutions that meet the growing needs of the Qatar Airways Group. We appreciate the collaboration with Al Abdulghani Motors and look forward to further strengthening our relationship to achieve our shared goals.”

In line with Qatar’s Transportation Master Plan 2025 (TMPQ), Al Abdulghani Motors continues to offer innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of different industries including the airline industry, while also contributing to Qatar’s broader transportation goals.