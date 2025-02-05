AgriteQ 2025 gathers industry leaders in Katara

The 12th edition of the landmark agricultural exhibition comes as the nation’s top companies strive to meet Qatar’s National 2030 vision.

The 12th edition of Agriteq, Qatar’s national agriculture exhibition, kicked off in Katara Cultural Village on Tuesday.

The five-day event has gathered leaders and change makers in Qatar’s agricultural sector, all striving for the same goal – innovation under Qatar’s commitment to sustainability and the framework of the nation’s 2030 vision.

Organised under the Ministry of Municipality, the international event has become a platform for more than 300 local and international participants to showcase their products and innovations to 10,000 visitors and industry professionals.

The exhibition will also carry out over 50 workshops and seminars for participants to gain industry knowledge and takeaways.

Qatar’s Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated the exhibition, where he emphasised the nation’s dedication to holding sustainability and innovation hand in hand to achieve comprehensive development in Qatar.

The exhibition focuses on key agricultural sectors: plant activities, gardening and landscaping, the food industry, animal/livestock activities and the fishery industry.

Several diplomatic missions were also present at the exhibition, showcasing their nations’ agricultural feats, including honey, oils, dates, and other authentic food items.

Among Agriteq 2025’s sponsors are Mazzraty, Baladna, Heenat Salma Farm, Hassad Food Company, Rayyan, Agrico and Katara.

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment was named the guest of honour for this year’s event.

Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality also promoted their Agricultural Data Digitization Project in collaboration with Hassad Food.

The project aims to establish a comprehensive digital infrastructure with up-to-date data to support decision making and monitor production, distribution and self sufficiency.

The database will also be used to tackle crises and strengthen Qatar’s food security.

According to the ministry’s data, which updates daily, Qatar’s agricultural supply imports reached 3,441,182 tons between January 2024 and January 2025.

The country’s self sufficiency reached 13 percent, with local supply reaching 373,372 tons last year. September 2024 witnessed the most supply, reaching 386,843 tons.

By product, barely had the most total supply, reaching 373,014 tons. 80 percent of imports had come by sea, followed by land and lastly via air.

Qatar’s largest locally-owned food and dairy producer Baladna offered an interactive tour of the farm’s operations, detailing the processes of water filtration and manure production and highlighting Baladna’s circular, self sufficient approach to managing their wide agricultural portfolio.

Among the main recurring themes of Agriteq 2025 is the use of hydroponics, the use of water-based nutrient solution to grow plants instead of soil.

Speaking to Doha News, managing partner at Apex Waste Solutions and Management Eugene De Jongh detailed the benefits of this method of farming and its role at one of Qatar’s original food companies Agrico.

”Agrico has focused on farming practice sin terms of Hydroponics which is a more sustainable form of farming, which saves water. We use less soils. We are able to produce more in this arid environment. It is more recyclable in terms of the waste from pruning. We have less drop off in terms of our our production,” De Jongh told Doha News.

“We have a higher yield. Downstream, we were able to recycle all of the elements of our growth process. The plants at the end of the growth cycle are completely recycled into compost. The water that is captured as runoff through our irrigation process is also captured,” he added.

At the exhibition, Agrico offered a look into some of the company’s hydroponics facilities that it boasts is the nation’s most sophisticated.

Heenat Salma Farm, one of the exhibition’s Gold Sponsors, displayed an array of vegetables and grains grown locally in Doha, as well as a photo gallery and short film in honour of the farmers, some of which have been with the farm for generations.

Dr Guillaume de Vaulx, the farm’s agricultural managers, shared Heenat Salma’s interpretation of agriculture, and how that definition manifests itself in the farm’s philosophy.

“We work with Qatar natural condition and we develop life with life, nature by nature, enhancing the soil, developing crops that are adapted to Qatar condition. We have produced now more than 46 different crops in the soil, with the soil and with the water of Qatar,” he said

“Heenat Salma Farm has a very particular vision of agriculture in Qatar. We don’t think agriculture is only food production. Agriculture is life enhancement, life development.”