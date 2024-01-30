AFC Asian Cup Qatar sets new attendance record with 1.06 million fans

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has surpassed the previous attendance record with over one million fans.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has officially set a new total attendance record with a staggering 1.06 million spectators having attended the tournament matches.



Around 63,753 enthusiastic fans recently filled the Al Bayt Stadium to witness Qatar’s victory over Palestine in the Round of 16, a game that saw the defending champions move forward in the tournament.

This 18th edition of the Asian Cup has eclipsed the former record of 1.04 million, which was established back in 2004 in China PR.

Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee, highlighted that these record-breaking attendances are a testament to Qatar’s capability to host world-class sporting events.

“Qatar has once again confirmed its status as a global sports capital. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and operational experience have been pivotal in delivering a culturally engaging and highly accessible tournament,” he stated.

Al Jassim added, “We’re thrilled to be setting records so early in the tournament. With 11 matches still to play, we anticipate even more exceptional performances.”

The Asian Cup, after 40 matches, now holds the second spot in average attendance figures with 26,672 fans showing up per match.

This new milestone marks the second time Qatar has set an attendance record in this edition of the AFC Asian Cup, following the 82,490 fans who watched the opening match at the Lusail Stadium on January 12.

The tournament has been marked by intense matches. A notable highlight was yesterday’s Jordan’s advance to the quarter-finals after a dramatic 3-2 win over Iraq, secured by two stoppage-time goals. This was despite the absence of Noor Al-Rawabdeh, the renowned Jordanian midfielder, due to injury.

As the clock hit the 90-minute mark, Iraq seemed poised for the last eight. However, Jordan’s Yazan Al-Arab equalised in the 95th minute, followed by Nizar Al-Rashdan’s stunning long-range goal two minutes later, leading to a heart-breaking defeat for Iraq.